Home / News / Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren taken to Ranchi hospital
Back

JMM Supremo and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren has been taken to Medanta Hospital in Ranchi. The hospital sources said the the leader complained of breathlessness is currently undergoing preliminary tests. The Medanta Hospital has constituted five-member medical board and also said the leader has not been admitted yet.

"Shibu Soren has been taken to the hospital an hour ago after he complained of breathlessness. A five-member medical board is conducting preliminary tests. He has not been admitted. He has not been admitted yet but undergoing tests," said Ajeet Singh, medical superintendent of Medanta Hospital.

This is a breaking story, details are awaited.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x