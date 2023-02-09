Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren taken to Ranchi hospital
- Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren has been taken to Medanta Hospital in Ranchi
JMM Supremo and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren has been taken to Medanta Hospital in Ranchi. The hospital sources said the the leader complained of breathlessness is currently undergoing preliminary tests. The Medanta Hospital has constituted five-member medical board and also said the leader has not been admitted yet.
