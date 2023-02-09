Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren taken to Ranchi hospital

Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren taken to Ranchi hospital

1 min read . 05:39 PM IST Livemint
  • Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren has been taken to Medanta Hospital in Ranchi

JMM Supremo and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren has been taken to Medanta Hospital in Ranchi. The hospital sources said the the leader complained of breathlessness is currently undergoing preliminary tests. The Medanta Hospital has constituted five-member medical board and also said the leader has not been admitted yet.

"Shibu Soren has been taken to the hospital an hour ago after he complained of breathlessness. A five-member medical board is conducting preliminary tests. He has not been admitted. He has not been admitted yet but undergoing tests," said Ajeet Singh, medical superintendent of Medanta Hospital.

This is a breaking story, details are awaited.

