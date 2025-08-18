Former Kae Capital partner Natasha Malpani launches ₹200-cr fund for new AI startups
Summary
The fund, which has already made four investments, will invest in the pre-seed and seed stages and its focus spans from consumer AI, AI infrastructure, agent tooling to vertical AI applications in sectors like healthcare and logistics, and make-in-India hardware and deeptech.
Mumbai: Natasha Malpani, a former partner at Kae Capital, has launched Boundless Ventures, a ₹200 crore early-stage venture capital fund to back Indian AI (artificial intelligence)-native startups at the intersection of science, systems and identity.
