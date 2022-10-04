The ED claimed that Anil Deshmukh misused his official position and collected ₹4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai. The money was channeled to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by the Deshmukh family, it alleged. But the high court noted in the order on Tuesday that two components of credits in the trust's account were not "proceeds of crime".