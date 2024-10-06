Former New York governor and stepson assaulted during evening walk

Published6 Oct 2024, 04:26 AM IST
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Gov. David Paterson and his stepson sustained minor injuries when they were assaulted on a Manhattan street by four men and a woman as they went for an evening walk, police said Saturday.

The 70-year-old former governor, a Democrat, and his 20-year-old stepson, Anthony Sliwa, were walking on an Upper East Side street about 8:30 p.m. Friday when they were attacked, the New York Police Department and a spokesperson for Paterson said.

Both were treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries to the face and were released early Saturday, authorities said.

Paterson, who is legally blind, also sustained minor injuries to his body.

In a statement, police labeled the attack a “gang assault” and sought help from the public to learn more about the assault.

Paterson served as governor from 2008 to 2010, assuming the post after Gov. Eliot Spitzer resigned in a prostitution scandal. He was the state's first Black governor.

At a news conference Saturday near the scene of the attack, Paterson said his stepson was walking the family dog when he first encountered some of the assailants, telling them he would summon the police if they did not stop climbing up the fire escape of a building on Second Avenue.

Later, Paterson said, he and Sliwa, the son of Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, went for a walk and encountered the group again near East 97th Street about 8:30 p.m., arguing with the individuals before two of them attacked Paterson and his stepson. The Guardian Angels is an anti-crime group.

Paterson said his son fought off multiple attackers, but he ended up with a cut to the face that required several stitches.

Sean Darcy, a spokesperson for Paterson, said in a statement that Paterson and Sliwa were able to fight off their attackers.

Paterson and his wife, Mary, “are thankful for the quick response time from the police and the outpouring of support they have received from people across all spectrums,” Darcy said.

He added that Paterson’s main concern Saturday was New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga as he leads the Mets in their opening playoff game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

First Published:6 Oct 2024, 04:26 AM IST
