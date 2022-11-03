Imran Khan assassination bid LIVE Updates: Attacker says 'tried my best to kill ex PM'
- Imran Khan was shot in his leg when a gunman opened fire at his rally in Wazirabad. Stay tuned for LIVE Updates:
Imran Khan attack LIVE Updates: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured in an apparent “assassination" attempt after a gunman opened fire at his rally in the Wazirabad district of Punjab province on Thursday. Imran Khan has been rushed to a hospital, his party spokesperson said. At least five people, including Imran Khan, were injured in the firing at the rally. The lone attacker was arrested immediately but his identity has not been ascertained. No group has claimed the responsibility for the “assassination" attempt at Imran Khan who has been holding the anti-government rally across Pakistan. Livemint is running a LIVE blog, stay with us for LIVE updates on the attack on Imran Khan.
The Punjab police have confirmed in a statement that during the attack on PTI chairman Imran Khan's container during the long march in Wazirabad, seven people were hurt and one person was killed.
It said that Muazzam Nawaz had been identified as the deceased.
A suspect has been detained from the scene of the attack, according to the statement.
Marriyum Aurangzeb, Punjab's information minister, has urged the police to immediately seal Imran Khan's container and cordon off the crime scene in order to aid the investigation.
During a press conference in Islamabad, Aurangzeb made the comments and urged politicians to refrain from making "irresponsible comments."
PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that the attack on Imran Khan was a “well-planned assassination attempt".
“It was not 9mm [pistol], it was burst from an automatic weapon, no two opinions about that it was a narrow escape," he tweeted.
Islamabad police has placed diversions in the capital due to protests.
Imran Khan is being operated upon in Shaukat Khanum hospital in Lahore.
Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the PML-N, has denounced the shooting incident involving PTI leader Imran Khan .
He prayed for the wounded people's recovery.
PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani has told PTI supporters to continue the Haqeeqi Azadi march across the country as he assured that party chief Imran Khan was “safe" now.
PTI leaders have urged supporters to gather at Allama Iqbal park in Rawalpindi.
The sole suspect caught by police has said that he wanted to kill PTI Chairman Imran Khan because “he was misleading the public."
“He (Imran) was misleading the people and I could not bear watching it so I killed him … attempted to kill him," the suspect said in a video statement.“
“I tried my best to kill him. I wanted to kill Imran Khan only and no one else."
The former premier was leading his supporters toward the capital Islamabad to demand early elections
The gunman, who opened fire at Imran Khan's rally in Pakistan, has confessed to the crime, saying that he wanted to kill the former Pakistan PM.
There were two attackers at the scene. One was killed in gunfire and another is in police custody, said Rauf Hasan, another spokesman of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.
Imran Khan was in “stable" condition after being shot in the foot Thursday at a political rally in what the country's president deemed "a heinous assassination attempt".
Imran Khan attack LIVE Updates: A video showed Imran Khan being carried away to safety after he got injured. Others were also injured in the incident and blood-stained hands could be seen.
Imran Khan attack LIVE Updates: Former Pakistan premier Imran Khan was injured after a gunman opened fire at his rally in Wazirabad district, which was headed to Islamabad. At least five persons were injured during the attack. Imran Khan has been rushed to a hospital, where he’s being treated for his injuries. The gunman was immediately taken into custody after Imran Khan’s supporters overpowered him. Stay tuned for LIVE Updates on the attack on Imran Khan.
