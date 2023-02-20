Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan will be arrested any time on Monday in connection to a prohibited funding case, as per reports.

Pakistani news channel ARY News reported, a four-member team has been formed for the arrest, while a summary has been forwarded to the DG FIA for final approval. The former PM will be arrested by the FIA with the help of Lahore police.

After the news surfaced, several supporters of the PTI gathered around his house to stage a protest. Meanwhile, police forces have also been deployed in the area to avert any untoward incident.

A case has been registered against Khan and ten others for allegedly receiving foreign funding and violating the Foreign Exchange Act. The case was initially filed in 2014 by a founding member of the party, who claimed serious financial irregularities in the party's funding. The FIA Corporate Banking Circle registered the case in 2021.

In 2018, a scrutiny committee was formed to examine the party's financing, and the report was submitted in January 2022 after 95 hearings and almost four years. The report claimed that the party's leadership committed gross violations of funding laws by allowing the collection of funds without any source and details from foreigners. The party, meanwhile, has denied any wrongdoing.

It is unclear how the case will proceed and what impact it will have on Imran Khan and the PTI party's future.