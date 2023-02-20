Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan likely to be arrested today
After the news surfaced, several supporters of the PTI gathered around his house to stage a protest
Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan will be arrested any time on Monday in connection to a prohibited funding case, as per reports.
