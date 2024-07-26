Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan to run for Oxford University Chancellor post

Khan, an Oxford alumnus, will run for the post despite being in Adiala Jail in connection to several cases of corruption and incitement of violence after elections last year.

ANI
Updated26 Jul 2024, 06:48 PM IST
Pakistan's ex-PM and Tehreek-e-Insaf party chief Imran Khan
Pakistan’s ex-PM and Tehreek-e-Insaf party chief Imran Khan(AP)

Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan will apply for the post of Oxford University Chancellor, Imran's adviser on international affairs, Sayed Zulfi Bukhari told Geo News.

Bukhari told the Pakistan-based media outlet on Thursday that the Chancellor's post became vacant after 80-year-old Lord Patten resigned following 21 years of service.

Former UK Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson are Imran Khan's opponents in the race to become Oxford University's Chancellor.

Khan was a student of Economics and Politics at Keble College, Oxford in 1972. He was also the captain of the university's cricket team. He debuted for Pakistan's Test cricket team in 1971 and served as the chancellor of Bradford University from 2005 to 2014, Geo News reported.

Bukhari told Geo News that there is public demand for Imran Khan's candidature.

"We will announce it publicly once we get a go-ahead from Khan and start the signature campaign for it. He's the most suited person right now for this post and we hope he will win the contest. We await approval from Khan and the campaign will begin," Geo News reported, quoting Imran Khan's international advisor.

The Chancellor of the Oxford University is a ceremonial head who presides over important events. The university invited online applications.

The Chancellor is elected by Convocation, a body made up of all former students of the University who have been admitted to a degree (other than an honorary degree), members of Congregation, and retired staff who were members of Congregation at retirement, the Oxford University website stated. 

First Published:26 Jul 2024, 06:48 PM IST
