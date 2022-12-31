Former Pope Benedict XVI, first to resign in 600 years, dies at 952 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 03:40 PM IST
- Former Pope Benedict XVI passed away at 9:34 am on Saturday at the age of 95 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican
Former Pope Benedict XVI has passed away at the age of 95, the Vatican announced in a statement. Pope Benedict XVI passed away at 9:34 am on Saturday, 31 December. In a statement, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said that former Pope Benedict died in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. In 2013, former Pope Benedict became the first pope to resign in 600 years.