Former Pope Benedict XVI, first to resign in 600 years, dies at 95

Former Pope Benedict XVI has passed away at the age of 95, the Vatican announced in a statement. Pope Benedict XVI passed away at 9:34 am on Saturday, 31 December. In a statement, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said that former Pope Benedict died in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. In 2013, former Pope Benedict became the first pope to resign in 600 years.

