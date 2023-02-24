Former President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat dies at 89
Former President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat died on Friday at the age of 89
Former President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat passed away at the age of 89 at a hospital here Friday following a heart attack, sources close to the family said. He was admitted to the hospital a few days back, they said. "He passed away at 9 am today due to a heart attack," a source said.
