Home / News / Former President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat dies at 89
Back

Former President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat passed away at the age of 89 at a hospital here Friday following a heart attack, sources close to the family said. He was admitted to the hospital a few days back, they said. "He passed away at 9 am today due to a heart attack," a source said. 

He is survived by wife Pratibha Patil and two children - a son and a daughter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences. “My thoughts are with our former President Smt. Pratibha Patil Ji and her family on the passing away of Dr. Devisingh Shekhawat Ji. He made a mark on society through his various community service efforts. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar also mourned Shekhawat’s demise. “Deeply saddened by the demise of the Senior Congress leader and renowned agriculturist Shri Devisingh Ransingh Shekhawat ji. The veteran leader served as the first Mayor of Amaravati and was a strong support system for Smt Pratibha tai as the First Gentleman of India," Pawar tweeted.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind said he was shocked to know about demise of Dr. Devisingh Shekhawat. “My condolences with Smt Pratibha Singh Patil ji and her family in this hour of grief," Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

