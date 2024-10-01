Ram Nath Kovind turns 79: 5 things to know about former President as political leaders extend heartfelt wishes

  • Ram Nath Kovind marks his 79th birthday on October 1. He served as President from 2017 to 2021 after being the Governor of Bihar. 

Livemint
Updated1 Oct 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Former President turns 79
Former President turns 79

Former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, is celebrating his 79th birthday today i.e. October 1. Several political leaders have extended their warm wishes to him on this special occasion.

 

Also Read | Days after PM Modi’s visit, US opens 250,000 additional visa slots for Indians

Here are 5 things to know about the former President

1. Ram Nath Kovind was born in 1945 at Paraunkh village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

2. He sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017.

3. He had succeeded late Pranab Mukherjee.

4. He was the second Dalit President of India after KR Narayanan who held the same post back in 1997.

5. Kovind served as the 26th Governor of Bihar from 2015 to 2017 before becoming the President of the country.

Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024 Live Updates

Wishes pour in for the former President

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath prayed for his long life and said, “Heartiest congratulations to former President Hon'ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on his birthday! I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your long life and good health.”

Also Read | Activist Sonam Wangchuk detained, Rahul Gandhi says ‘Modis arrogance will be…’

Piyush Goyal also took to X and wrote, “Happy birthday to former President of India Shri @RamnathKovind ji. Your unwavering dedication to serving the nation is an inspiration for all of us. I pray to God for your good health and long life.”

 

Sambit Patra said, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the birthday of former President of India, Honorable Mr. @ramnathkovind ji. May Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath Ji always keep you healthy and happy and grant you a long life, this is my prayer.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Oct 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Business NewsNewsRam Nath Kovind turns 79: 5 things to know about former President as political leaders extend heartfelt wishes

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    168.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.8 (1.08%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    369.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    2 (0.54%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    137.50
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.6 (1.18%)

    NTPC share price

    443.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    5.45 (1.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    958.65
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    77.5 (8.8%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    589.35 (8.2%)

    JM Financial share price

    151.40
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    8.65 (6.06%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    14,342.20
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    703.8 (5.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.000.00
      Chennai
      77,411.000.00
      Delhi
      77,563.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.