Ram Nath Kovind turns 79: 5 things to know about former President as political leaders extend heartfelt wishes

Ram Nath Kovind turns 79: 5 things to know about former President as political leaders extend heartfelt wishes

Livemint

  • Ram Nath Kovind marks his 79th birthday on October 1. He served as President from 2017 to 2021 after being the Governor of Bihar. 

Former President turns 79

Former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, is celebrating his 79th birthday today i.e. October 1. Several political leaders have extended their warm wishes to him on this special occasion.

Here are 5 things to know about the former President

1. Ram Nath Kovind was born in 1945 at Paraunkh village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

2. He sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017.

3. He had succeeded late Pranab Mukherjee.

4. He was the second Dalit President of India after KR Narayanan who held the same post back in 1997.

5. Kovind served as the 26th Governor of Bihar from 2015 to 2017 before becoming the President of the country.

Wishes pour in for the former President

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath prayed for his long life and said, “Heartiest congratulations to former President Hon'ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on his birthday! I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your long life and good health."

Piyush Goyal also took to X and wrote, “Happy birthday to former President of India Shri @RamnathKovind ji. Your unwavering dedication to serving the nation is an inspiration for all of us. I pray to God for your good health and long life."

Sambit Patra said, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the birthday of former President of India, Honorable Mr. @ramnathkovind ji. May Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath Ji always keep you healthy and happy and grant you a long life, this is my prayer."

