Former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, is celebrating his 79th birthday today i.e. October 1. Several political leaders have extended their warm wishes to him on this special occasion.

Here are 5 things to know about the former President 1. Ram Nath Kovind was born in 1945 at Paraunkh village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

2. He sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017.

3. He had succeeded late Pranab Mukherjee.

4. He was the second Dalit President of India after KR Narayanan who held the same post back in 1997.

5. Kovind served as the 26th Governor of Bihar from 2015 to 2017 before becoming the President of the country.

Wishes pour in for the former President Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath prayed for his long life and said, "Heartiest congratulations to former President Hon'ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on his birthday! I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your long life and good health."

Piyush Goyal also took to X and wrote, “Happy birthday to former President of India Shri @RamnathKovind ji. Your unwavering dedication to serving the nation is an inspiration for all of us. I pray to God for your good health and long life."