Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / Former President Ram Nath Kovind gets 'Z plus' security

Former President Ram Nath Kovind gets 'Z plus' security

Former President President Ram Nath Kovind
1 min read . 05:18 PM ISTLivemint

  • Centre accords CRPF 'Z plus' category security cover to former president Ram Nath Kovind, officials said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Centre accords CRPF 'Z plus' category security cover to former president Ram Nath Kovind, officials said.

Centre accords CRPF 'Z plus' category security cover to former president Ram Nath Kovind, officials said.

This is a breaking news report, more details will be updated soon.

This is a breaking news report, more details will be updated soon.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.