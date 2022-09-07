Former President Ram Nath Kovind gets 'Z plus' security

Former President Ram Nath Kovind gets 'Z plus' security1 min read . 05:18 PM IST
- Centre accords CRPF 'Z plus' category security cover to former president Ram Nath Kovind, officials said
Centre accords CRPF 'Z plus' category security cover to former president Ram Nath Kovind, officials said.
Centre accords CRPF 'Z plus' category security cover to former president Ram Nath Kovind, officials said.
This is a breaking news report, more details will be updated soon.
This is a breaking news report, more details will be updated soon.