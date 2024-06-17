Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley’s father passes away on Father’s Day; who was Prof Ajit Singh Randhawa?

On Sunday, the former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley, shared the news of her father, Professor Ajit Singh Randhawa's death on Father's Day. She described him as “the smartest, sweetest, kindest” man and credited him with instilling values of faith, hard work, and grace in his children.

Ajit Singh Randhawa, had previously been diagnosed with cancer.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nikki Haley expressed her grief, stating, “This morning, I had to say goodbye to the smartest, sweetest, kindest, most decent man I have ever known.”

She added, “My heart is heavy knowing he is gone. He taught his kids the importance of faith, hard work, and grace. He was an amazing husband of 64 years, a loving grandfather and great-grandfather, and the best father to his four children.”

Wishing him a Happy Father's Day, she said, “He was such a blessing to all of us. Happy Father’s Day, Dad. We will miss you dearly.”

Alongside her touching words, Haley posted an incredibly moving picture of her embracing her father.

Hailing from Punjab, Ajit Singh Randhawa immigrated to the United States, where he pursued a distinguished academic career. He held a master’s degree in biology and later pursued a PhD at the University of British Columbia in Canada. In 1969, he moved to South Carolina, where he joined Voorhees College in Bamberg, SC, to teach.

Nikki Haley's mother, Raj Kaur Randhawa, also pursued a career in education, initially teaching sixth-grade social studies before transitioning to entrepreneurship. Her boutique, which started as a gift shop, flourished into a lucrative million-dollar fashion establishment.

During Haley's political journey, her father consistently provided support, including during the launch of her presidential campaign in Charleston last year.