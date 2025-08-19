B Sudershan Reddy, ex-Supreme Court judge, is INDIA bloc's pick for Vice President election

Opposition's INDIA bloc on Tuesday, August 19, named former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for the Vice President's election. The name of INDIA bloc pick for the Vice Presidential election was announced by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during a meeting with the other allies.

B Sudershan Reddy will contest against the NDA’s nominee, CP Radhakrishnan. The Vice Presidential election is scheduled for September 9. B Sudershan Reddy will file his nomination for the Vice Presidential polls on August 21.

Mallikarjun Kharge said, “He will nomination on August 21. Tomorrow, all opposition parties' MPs are meeting in the central hall at 1 o'clock.”

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien said, “All opposition parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, are on board.”

Mallikarjun Kharge hailed Justice Sudershan Reddy, calling him among the “most distinguished and progressive jurists” in the country. Also Read | 5 major reasons why NDA picked CP Radhakrishnan as Vice Presidential candidate

“B Sudershan Reddy is one of India's most distinguished and progressive jurists. He has had a long and eminent legal career, including as judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court and Judge of the Supreme Court. He has been a consistent and courageous champion of social, economic and political justice. He is a poor man and many judgments if you read, will know that how he favoured the poor people and also protected the Constitution and fundamental rights,” he said.

WHO IS B SUDERSHAN REDDY? B Sudershan Reddy, born on July 8, 1946, earned his B.A. and then LL.B. degree ofrom Osmania University, Hyderabad in the year 1971. In December of 1971, B Sudershan Reddy enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh and he went on to practice writ and civil matters in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

According to the Supreme Court website, Sudershan Reddy worked as Government Pleader in the High Court during 1988-90.

He also worked as Additional Standing Counsel for Central Government for a period of 6 months during 1990. He worked as Legal Adviser and Standing Counsel for Osmania University.