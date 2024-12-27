Osamu Suzuki, the former Chairman of Suzuki Motor Corp, has passed away at the age of 94. The former chaiman died of lymphoma on December 25, Bloomberg reported citing the company's statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After leading the company for over forty years, Osamu Suzuki announced his retirement in 2021 at the age of 91.

Osamu Suzuki joined Suzuki Motor in 1958 and became president in 1978 and doubled as chairman in 2000. His more than 28 years as president across two terms made him the longest-serving head of a global automaker. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In June 2015, Suzuki handed over the presidency to his son and continued as chairman and CEO for a year before stepping down as CEO following a fuel-economy misstatement.

During his tenure, the company solidified its presence as the top maker of compact cars. He spearheaded the company's decision to enter its key Indian market in 1983. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, which the carmaker owns a majority stake in, is India's top carmaker, selling every second car in the country.