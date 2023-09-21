Former US President Donald Trump to skip third Republican presidential debate. Here's why1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 08:27 AM IST
Former US President Donald Trump to skip third presidential debate, continuing his strategy of avoiding lower-polling rivals.
Former US President Donald Trump is set to skip the upcoming third Republican presidential debate, as revealed by a senior adviser who requested anonymity. This decision aligns with his ongoing strategy of avoiding debates that feature lower-polling rivals, reported Bloomberg.