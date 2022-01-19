OPEN APP
Home / News / 4-day work week: Staff at 30 UK firms will spend less time at work without a pay cut
Listen to this article

The dream of spending less time at work without a pay cut is about to become a reality for more employees.

The U.K. pilot of a four-day work week will begin in June with about 30 companies that have so far signed up for the trial. The six-month-long program will see firms allowing staff to work 32 hours per week while leaving their compensation and benefits unchanged. 

Companies may ask staff to spread the 32 hours over five days.

“Moving to a four-day week would be a win-win for companies," Joe Ryle, director of the Four Day Week Campaign in the U.K., said Tuesday in a phone interview. “Studies have shown that productivity improves along with corresponding gains in workers’ well-being."

The pilot in the U.K. is one of several worldwide being run by 4 Day Week Global, which advocates for the shorter week. Similar programs are set to start in the U.S. and Ireland, with more planned for Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Ryle said.

Apart from the focus on productivity, researchers will measure the impact on workers’ wellbeing and assess the program’s effect on the environment and gender equality, 4 Day Week Global said in a statement.

The program will help “companies move away from simply measuring how long people are ‘at work’, to a sharper focus on the output being produced," said Joe O’Connor, a pilot programme manager for the campaign.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout