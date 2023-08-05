The challenging journey began on June 27 when a fisherman dropped Friday near the rudder of the ship, named Ken Wave, which was docked in Lagos. To his surprise, he found three other unknown men already on the rudder. Fearing detection by the ship's crew, the four stowaways maintained silence throughout the voyage, fearing that any noise might lead to their discovery and potential expulsion into the water. Friday said, “Maybe if they catch you, they will throw you in the water." He added, “So we taught ourselves never to make a noise."