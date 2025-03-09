Four workers, including 19-year-old, suffocate to death in Mumbai while cleaning water tank

In a tragic incident, four labourers died on Sunday due to suffocation while cleaning a water tank in an under-construction building in south Mumbai.

Five workers had entered a water tank to clean at Bismillah Space building located on Dimtimkar Road in the Nagpada area around 12.30 pm.

However, they passed out inside while doing the job.

The deceased have been identified as Hasipal Shaikh (19), Raja Shaikh (20), Jiaulla Shaikh (36) and Imandu Shaikh (38).

All four were rushed to hospital, however, they were declared brought dead.

One person identified as Purhan Shaikh has been admitted and undergoing treatment.

Others at the construction site alerted the fire brigade, which rescued the five men and rushed them to the state-run JJ hospital. However, doctors declared them dead, said an official.