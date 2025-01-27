Building collapses in Delhi’s Burari, many feared trapped: Video

Several people are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Burari. The incident happened near Oscar Public School in Burari and many residents of the building are feared trapped. It remains unclear whether there were any casualties in the building collapse in Burari. At least 10 people have been rescued from the debris so far.

“The incident occurred around 6:56 pm, prompting an immediate response from emergency services,” DFS chief Atul Garg said. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway.

While an investigation is underway, initial reports suggest that “structural weakness” is a possible cause for the building collapse in Burari.

“Our teams, along with police, are working to locate and rescue those trapped under the rubble. Initial reports suggest structural weakness as a possible cause for the collapse, though investigations are ongoing,” Garg said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the building collapse in Burari and said he had deployed party MLA to immediately extend all possible help.

“This incident is very sad. Our MLA from Burari, Sanjeev Jha, has been instructed to immediately go there with party workers and help the administration in relief and rescue work. Also help the local people in every possible way,” he said.

