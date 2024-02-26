Fox News’s Streaming Playbook: Hollywood Stars and Conservative Documentaries

There are some risks to the strategy of veering away from news. CNN, under its previous ownership, tried a similar strategy in 2022 with CNN+. That $5.99-a-month service mostly offered content like “Jake Tapper’s Book Club" and “Parental Guidance With Anderson Cooper" rather than a live feed to its highest-profile programming. When new ownership came in, CNN+ was canceled after it signed up 150,000 subscribers in its first few weeks.