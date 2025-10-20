Fox Tower incident: Law enforcement situation at Foxwoods Resort Casino, Connecticut

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation (MPTN) Police confirmed an active law enforcement situation inside a Fox Tower hotel room at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Monday morning, according to multiple news reports.

In a statement issued around 10:30 a.m., the department said, “There is an active law enforcement situation in a Fox Tower hotel room. The area has been contained by MPTN police and local law enforcement, and is isolated. The safety and security of our guests and team members remain our highest priority.”

Authorities said multiple law enforcement agencies — including Connecticut State Police and Ledyard police — are assisting in the ongoing response. A heavy police presence was visible at the base of Fox Tower, according to local reports.

No additional details have been released about the nature of the incident or whether anyone has been injured.