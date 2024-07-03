Foxconn ‘bias’: No evidence found of discrimination against married women, says report

  • Earlier on Monday, a five-member team of five-member team of the government’s regional labour department visited the Foxconn factory near Chennai.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated10:04 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Job aspirants talk with a hiring agent outside the Foxconn factory, where workers assemble iPhones for Apple, in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, India, April 1, 2024. REUTERS/Palani Kumar/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Job aspirants talk with a hiring agent outside the Foxconn factory, where workers assemble iPhones for Apple, in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, India, April 1, 2024. REUTERS/Palani Kumar/File Photo(REUTERS)

Days after labour officials reportedly paid a visit to Apple supplier Foxconn’s factory over a Reuter's probe addressing allegations that Foxconn rejected married women for jobs, another report arrived stating the no evidence has been found showing discrimination against married women in employment and recruitment practices at the factory.

Quoting the sources, news agency ANI reported that the Regional Labour Commissioner Chennai submitted the report and in that, all the employees confirmed that they are not facing any form of discrimination concerning wages and promotions.

"As per the report submitted by the Regional Labour Commissioner Chennai, no evidence has been found showing discrimination against married women in employment and recruitment practices at the Foxconn iPhone factory in Chennai. The action, prompted by allegations of discriminatory practices, involved detailed interviews and examination of records. The team, which visited the plant recently, conducted thorough interrogations of 21 married female employees. All the employees confirmed that they are not facing any form of discrimination concerning wages and promotions," ANI quoted the sources as saying.

Earlier on Monday, a five-member team of five-member team of the government's regional labour department visited the Foxconn factory near Chennai.

Also, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notices to Tamil Nadu and Central government seeking a detailed report.

"The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that Foxconn, a major manufacturer of Apple devices has systematically excluded married women from job at its iPhone assembly plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu", the notice said.

However, PM Modi government had also asked the Regional Chief Labour Commissioner to provide detailed reports on the matter.

The Govt Statement:

The Ministry issued a statement on June 26 citing Section 5 of the Equal Remuneration Act of 1976 and adding that it "clearly stipulates that no discrimination be made while recruiting men and women workers".

"Section 5 of the Equal Remuneration Act 1976 clearly stipulates that no discrimination is to be made while recruiting men and women workers. As the state government is the appropriate authority for the enforcement and administration of the provisions of this Act, the report has been sought from it," it said.

The Reuters investigative story had alleged that Foxconn systematically excluded married women from the women from assembly jobs at its main iPhone plant in India.

With agency inputs.

