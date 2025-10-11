Distance dilemma

Mumbai got its newest airport in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, raising hopes of relief from the congestion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the country’s second-busiest airport. Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to become operational in December. Built under a public-private partnership (PPP) between the Maharashtra government and the Adani Group, the airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.