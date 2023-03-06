FPIs sell Indian equities worth ₹5,294 crore in February2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 06:01 PM IST
The foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have offloaded equities to the tune of ₹5,294 crore for a second consecutive month in February.
The foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued to sell Indian equities in February, however, the pace of selling moderated in the month after hitting a seven-month high in January, according to data from National Securities Depository (NSDL).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×