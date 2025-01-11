Hello User
Business News/ News / France: 20 injured after two trams collide in Strasbourg

France: 20 injured after two trams collide in Strasbourg

AFP

France: Two trams collided in a tunnel in Strasbourg, injuring at least twenty people. Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the accident. A large security perimeter is in place, with ambulances on site.

France: A firefighter transporting injured person on a stretcher outside the Strasbourg railway station after tram collision on January 11.

Two trams collided in a tunnel in the eastern French city of Strasbourg on Saturday, injuring at least twenty people, the authorities said.

Strasbourg was the first major French city to re-introduce its tram service, in 1994. Since then, there have been no major accidents.

"Twenty people" have been injured, said a spokesman for the prefecture, citing a preliminary estimate. He added that the cause of the accident had not yet been established.

The trams collided near Strasbourg's rail station.

A large security perimeter has been set up in front of the station, where numerous ambulances have taken up position, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.

A video posted by a witness on social media shows a chaotic scene with the two trams significantly damaged in the tunnel near the station.

One of the trams appears to have derailed as a result of the impact.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

