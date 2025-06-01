Goyal begins France, Italy visit to deepen trade ties; India looks to fast-track EU FTA, global alliances
Goyal will meet senior leaders of major French companies, including Vicat, Total Energies, L’Oréal, Renault, Valeo, EDF and ATR, the commerce ministry said.
New Delhi: Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal began a three-day official visit to France on Sunday as part of a five-day European trip that will also take him to Italy. The focus of the visit is to strengthen India’s economic ties with key European partners and push the ongoing India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) talks, the commerce ministry said in a statement on Sunday.