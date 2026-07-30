France, Spain Make Progress on Wildfires as Two Die in Greece

(Bloomberg) -- Firefighters are making progress in containing the spread of wildfires in France and Spain, with cooler weather toward the weekend offering the prospect of relief, but two died tackling a blaze in Greece.

The fire to the west of Bordeaux has burned about 420 square kilometers of France’s Gironde region, an area roughly four times the size of Paris, but the situation stabilized over the past few days. The spread of fires outside Madrid has also slowed, with more evacuees returning to their homes.

The situation remains challenging as Western Europe’s fourth heat wave since the end of May sears southwest France with temperatures as high as 42C (108F). Strengthening winds also threaten to fan new outbreaks this evening, but Thursday will bring thunderstorms and highs of just 30C to the region.

Spain and France have been at the epicenter of Europe’s wildfire season, which came early this year and accelerated as successive heat waves baked vegetation, making it easier for flames to spread rapidly. Climate change is bringing more extreme weather events to the fastest-warming continent, with the blaze in Gironde characterized by a pyrocumulonimbus — a powerful fire-generated thunderstorm that’s more common in North America and Australia.

The wildfires in Gironde did not expand overnight into Wednesday, local authorities said, and about 57,000 residents evacuated from three nearby towns were allowed to return home. They were told to keep their mobile phones on and remain prepared to evacuate again if conditions deteriorated.

More than 200,000 residents and tourists have been forced to flee the blazes in southwest France, including 4,000 people evacuated from campsites and other tourist areas in the town of Lacanau on Tuesday,

Extreme wildfire conditions are also expected through Friday in Spain, where fire crews have slowed the spread of a blaze near Madrid. That wildfire was “technically stabilized” Wednesday, Spain’s Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told El País.

Evacuation and shelter-in-place orders were lifted in several municipalities across the Community of Madrid and the province of Ávila on Tuesday afternoon. That allowed about 24,000 residents to return home and another 20,000 people to emerge from confinement.

Wildfires have so far burned over 170 square kilometers in Spain, six times more than in the year-earlier period.

“Today, efforts will be focused on ensuring the perimeter, vigilance of new fires and refreshing the areas in order to achieve control and stabilization of fires before the weather situation become more unfavorable,” according to a Spanish government statement on X.

In Greece, where wildfires this summer have been brought under control relatively quickly, two firefighters died while tackling a blaze near the mountain village of Kria Vrisi on the island of Crete. The area is being evacuated as 125 firefighters backed by planes and helicopters battle to bring the blaze under control.

A fire in a landfill on the island of Paros spread quickly on Tuesday, forcing more evacuations. Strong winds are hampering fire crews in their efforts to prevent flare ups.

“We have entered an era of fires that cannot be extinguished,” said Víctor Resco de Dios, a professor of forestry engineering and global change at the University of Lleida. “These are fires that burn with the intensity of several atomic bombs and, as such, putting them out is extremely complex.”

--With assistance from Eamon Akil Farhat and Thomas Gualtieri.

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