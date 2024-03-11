France to Consider Assisted-Dying Bill This Year, President Macron Says

The French government will present a bill this year that will allow adults stricken with incurable diseases to take their own lives, President Emmanuel Macron said.

(Bloomberg) -- The French government will present a bill this year that will allow adults stricken with incurable diseases to take their own lives, President Emmanuel Macron said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The proposed legislation will set a strict framework under which qualifying patients will be provided with a lethal product, the French president said in interviews with Liberation and La Croix newspapers published Sunday. They will need to show that they are fully conscious of their decision, face physical or psychological pain that can’t be alleviated, and will need approval from their medical teams, Macron said.

The right-to-die law won’t apply to patients with psychological or neurodegenerative conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease, which could affect their ability to make decisions, Macron said. Patients will be allowed assistance in ending their lives, either in a hospital or at home, and can change their minds at any time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Only a handful of European Union countries, including Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, permit assisted dying, though support for legislation has been growing in parts of the world. More than 200 million people worldwide have legal access to some type of assisted dying, according to the Campaign for Dignity in Dying.

Read more: Right-to-Die Laws Can Leave Patients With an Impossible Choice

The French bill, which is expected to be presented at a cabinet meeting in April and discussed in Parliament from May, will supplement existing laws that provide palliative care for terminally ill patients. France’s budget for palliative care, which amounts to €1.6 billion ($1.75 billion), will be boosted by €1 billion over 10 years, Macron said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!