France to recognise Palestinian State at UN in September; President Macron says ‘there is no alternative'

In a major geopolitical development, French President Emmanuel Macron has declared that France will formally recognise the State of Palestine at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in September.

The announcement, made on Thursday evening via a post on X (formerly Twitter), positions France to become the first major Western power to take such a step, despite mounting international tensions and objections from key allies.

In his message, Macron affirmed:

“True to its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognise the State of Palestine. I will make this solemn announcement at the United Nations general assembly next September.”

The French president also shared a letter addressed to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, confirming his decision and outlining the broader intentions behind the move. Macron emphasised that his aim was to revive the two-state solution and bolster peace in a region increasingly consumed by violence and humanitarian catastrophe.

Macron Calls for Peace Amid Gaza Crisis Macron stressed the urgent need to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza, saying:

“The urgent priority today is to end the war in Gaza and rescue the civilian population. We must finally build the State of Palestine, ensure its viability and enable it, by accepting its demilitarisation and fully recognising Israel, to contribute to the security of all in the Middle East.”

The decision comes amid rising humanitarian concerns. Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), revealed that some frontline aid workers in Gaza are "fainting from hunger", underscoring the escalating crisis. With truce talks between Israel and Hamas stalled and starvation spreading, pressure on the international community to act has grown considerably.

Backlash from Israel and Concerns in Washington The move has sparked fierce condemnation from Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced France’s decision, warning:

“France’s decision rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became — a launch pad to annihilate Israel, not to live in peace beside it. Let’s be clear: the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel; they seek a state instead of Israel.”

The United States, too, is expected to voice disapproval. A leaked diplomatic cable from June revealed that Washington opposed any unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. France’s decision may further strain transatlantic relations as the Biden administration continues to support Israel’s security concerns.

Diplomatic Chess: France’s Strategic Timing French resident Macron’s decision follows months of internal deliberation within the French government. Officials had initially planned to announce the move during a high-level UN conference co-hosted with Saudi Arabia in June. However, that summit was postponed due to the brief Israel-Iran air war and closed regional airspace.

The conference has since been rescheduled as a ministerial event for 28–29 July in New York, with a second, more senior meeting planned on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September. French diplomats say Macron’s early announcement is meant to provide a clear diplomatic framework for upcoming talks with the nearly 40 foreign ministers attending next week’s event.

Despite resistance from allies including the UK and Canada, France has remained resolute. Macron’s team is hopeful that the move will encourage other hesitant nations to follow suit and reignite momentum behind the two-state solution.

Global Reactions: Praise from Allies and Arab States The Palestinian Authority welcomed France’s announcement warmly.

Hussein al-Sheikh, vice-president of the Palestinian Authority, wrote on X:

“Macron’s decision reflects France’s commitment to international law and its support for the Palestinian people’s rights to self-determination and the establishment of our independent state.”

Saudi Arabia praised the announcement as a “historic” step.

The Saudi foreign ministry stated:

“The kingdom praises this historic decision, which reaffirms the international community’s consensus on the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state.”

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, whose country recognised Palestinian statehood earlier in 2024, also welcomed Macron’s move.

In the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced he would speak with German and French leaders on Friday about joint efforts to halt the violence in Gaza. He added that a ceasefire would “put us on a path to the recognition of a Palestinian state.”