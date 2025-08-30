France tragedy: 1 killed, 5 injured as car rams into crowd

One person was killed and five others were injured after a car rammed into crowd in the town of Evreux in northern France on 30 August, according to prosecutors, AFP reported. The incident occurred in the town of Evreux, located in northern Normandy, at approximately 4:00 am (0200 GMT).

The prosecutor Remi Coutin stated following a brawl "a person allegedly went to fetch a vehicle" and “deliberately reversed at high speed into a crowd outside the establishment”. Coutin added that two people were in critical condition.

Prosecutors rule out involvement of ‘terrorist’ Prosecutors have launched an investigation into charges of homicide and attempted homicide, but have dismissed any involvement of “terrorist” or racial motives.

"Unfortunately, the toll is very heavy," Coutin added, mentioning that "there was an altercation" between a young woman and numerous men.

The prosecutor stated that the bouncers removed all the patrons from the premises.

Authorities have yet to disclose the identities of the driver or victims, nor have they clarified what triggered the initial altercation inside the wine bar.

As per a report by AFP, two men and a woman have been taken into custody.