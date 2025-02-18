France’s Macron calls for end to Russian ‘aggression’, stresses for lasting peace in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday held talks with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, stressing the need for a strong and lasting peace and calling out for an end to the Russian “aggression”.

Sharing a post on X, Emmanuel Macron said, “After bringing together several European leaders, I have just spoken with President @realDonaldTrump and then with President @ZelenskyyUa. We seek a strong and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

"To achieve this, Russia must end its aggression, and this must be accompanied by strong and credible security guarantees for the Ukrainians. Otherwise, there is a risk that this ceasefire will end up like the Minsk agreements," he said.

The post added, “We will work on this together with all Europeans, Americans, and Ukrainians. This is the key. We are convinced that Europeans must invest better, more, and together in their security and defense--both for today and for the future.”

The Ukrainian president also shared details of his meeting with the France's president about the Russia-Ukraine war. After the meeting, Zelensky stressed on a long lasting peace and security guarantee in Ukraine, saying that agreements such as a fragile ceasefire would only reignite the conflict between the two countries.

Zelensky said, "I just had a long conversation with President of France @EmmanuelMacron following his meeting today with other European leaders to discuss the global situation, the state of affairs in Europe, and security guarantees for Ukraine."

He added, “We share a common vision: security guarantees must be robust and reliable. Any other decision without such guarantees--such as a fragile ceasefire--would only serve as another deception by Russia and a prelude to a new Russian war against Ukraine or other European nations. Emmanuel also briefed me on his talks with other leaders, not just European ones. We agreed to stay in constant contact as major decisions are being made. Ensuring a robust and lasting peace is a must. And that can only be achieved through strong security guarantees.”

