Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund will distribute ₹2,918.5 crore to unit holders of six debt mutual fund schemes starting 1 September, a note issued by the fund house to mutual fund distributors said. With the current distribution, the schemes will have cumulatively returned ₹23,998.84 crore to investors or 96.18% of the Net Asset Value (NAV) of the six schemes that were wound up on 23 April, 2020. Under Supreme Court directions, SBI Funds Management Pvt. Ltd is overseeing the liquidation of the 6 schemes and the distribution of their proceeds. Once the money is paid to unit holders, a proportionate number of units get extinguished.

The 6 debt mutual funds were wound up by Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on 23 April, 2020 following heavy outflows in them. Some investors challenged the winding up process and sought a vote on the question of winding up. The Supreme Court ruled that such a vote is required and accordingly consent of unit holders was sought in December 2020 and granted. Following the vote, the Supreme Court placed SBI Funds Management Pvt. Ltd in charge of the winding up process. Separately, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) imposed penalties on Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund and some of its directors and barred it from launching new debt mutual fund schemes for 2 years. However the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has stayed Sebi’s orders in this matter.

Investors in different schemes among the 6 have received different levels of repayment according to the Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund note. Those in Franklin India Low Duration Fund Fund would have received 107.86%, including the upcoming September 2021 payout. Those in the Franklin India Short Term Income Plan however would have received 84.43%. Unit holders in Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund and Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund would have received 99.58%, 94.53%, 93.35% and 93.09% respectively. A key factor to watch out for Franklin investors is a series of Vodafone Idea papers which are due for interest payments on 2 and 3 September. The papers have an interest rate reset clause and a put/call option against them. They were placed into ‘segregated portfolios’ in January 2020 by the fund house, before the winding up of the 6 debt mutual fund schemes in April 2020. Media reports suggest a high level of risk on account of the various debt obligations of Vodafone Idea.

