Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund debt investors to get 2,918.5 crore this week

Investors in different schemes among the 6 have received different levels of repayment according to the Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund note. Those in Franklin India Low Duration Fund Fund would have received 107.86%, including the upcoming September 2021 payout. Those in the Franklin India Short Term Income Plan however would have received 84.43%. Unit holders in Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund and Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund would have received 99.58%, 94.53%, 93.35% and 93.09% respectively. A key factor to watch out for Franklin investors is a series of Vodafone Idea papers which are due for interest payments on 2 and 3 September. The papers have an interest rate reset clause and a put/call option against them. They were placed into ‘segregated portfolios’ in January 2020 by the fund house, before the winding up of the 6 debt mutual fund schemes in April 2020. Media reports suggest a high level of risk on account of the various debt obligations of Vodafone Idea.