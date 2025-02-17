As India moves towards a digital-first approach, online frauds have become common and scammers often change their modus operandi to keep scamming unsuspecting internet users.

From old people to youngsters, and influencers to common people, internet users across all ages and groups have become the target of scammers. In a recent video, Instagram content creator Shreya Mitra said she was duped out of ₹93,600 while booking a hotel through Google.

In an Instagram post, Mitra said that while booking a hotel for her upcoming trip to Puri during Holi, she Googled Mayfair Heritage Puri and called on the listed number that popped up as the first result.

She then contacted the number, unaware that it was a scam, and made the booking through UPI by paying ₹93,600. Later, when she asked for an email invoice, she realised she had been duped.

Mitra’s example is just one of the many ways that online scammers try to dupe people out of their hard-earned money.

Google search scam Mayfair Heritage Puri is not the only business that scammers have targeted to scam unsuspecting customers.

According to The Washington Post, websites like Delta Airlines and Coinbase too have fraudulent numbers listed on top as their customer service contact.

The report, citing experts, said that it takes about 22 minutes to trick Google into putting a fraudulent number in a prominent spot for search results.

Fake numbers of banks, airlines, hotels, repair shops and more can be put in positions where people are likely to find them easily and call, thereby getting scammed in the process.

The scammers use methods of internet merchants and rely on Google’s search listings and business information that are not moderated so strongly, and put up their phone numbers to scam people out of money.

How to stay safe? While most of the time you will find the correct information on Google listing, it is better to be safe than sorry.

The best way to avoid this scam is by going to the official website of the company. If the website has listed a number on it, it is safe to call them.