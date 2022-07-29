Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / Free bus ride for sisters in Haryana on Raksha Bandhan. Details here

Free bus ride for sisters in Haryana on Raksha Bandhan. Details here

Free bus ride for sisters in Haryana on Raksha Bandhan
1 min read . 03:35 PM ISTLivemint

  • All women can avail free bus rides on Haryana Transport buses from 12 pm of 10th August to 12 am of 11th August

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

On the occasion of  Raksha Bandhan, the Haryana government has announced to offer free bus travel for women on Haryana Transport buses from 12 pm of 10th August to 12 am of 11th August. 

On the occasion of  Raksha Bandhan, the Haryana government has announced to offer free bus travel for women on Haryana Transport buses from 12 pm of 10th August to 12 am of 11th August. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.