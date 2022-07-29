Free bus ride for sisters in Haryana on Raksha Bandhan. Details here

Free bus ride for sisters in Haryana on Raksha Bandhan. Details here1 min read . 03:35 PM IST
- All women can avail free bus rides on Haryana Transport buses from 12 pm of 10th August to 12 am of 11th August
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Haryana government has announced to offer free bus travel for women on Haryana Transport buses from 12 pm of 10th August to 12 am of 11th August.
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Haryana government has announced to offer free bus travel for women on Haryana Transport buses from 12 pm of 10th August to 12 am of 11th August.