People in the age group of 18-59 will be given free booster Covid vaccine shots from Friday, July 15, official sources were quoted as saying by the news agency PTI on Wednesday. The free booster Covid-19 vaccine shot is a part of a special drive that will continue for 75 days beginning Friday.

Under the special 75-day drive, all adults in the 18-59 age group will be vaccinated with the booster Covid-19 vaccine doses free of cost from July 15.

