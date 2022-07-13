Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / Free Covid vaccine booster shot for 18-59 age group from Friday for next 75 days

Free Covid vaccine booster shot for 18-59 age group from Friday for next 75 days

Free booster Covid vaccine shot for all adults in 18-59 age group from Friday
1 min read . 04:17 PM ISTLivemint

  • People in the age group of 1-59 will be given free booster Covid vaccine shots from Friday, July 15

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

People in the age group of 18-59 will be given free booster Covid vaccine shots from Friday, July 15, official sources were quoted as saying by the news agency PTI on Wednesday. The free booster Covid-19 vaccine shot is a part of a special drive that will continue for 75 days beginning Friday.

People in the age group of 18-59 will be given free booster Covid vaccine shots from Friday, July 15, official sources were quoted as saying by the news agency PTI on Wednesday. The free booster Covid-19 vaccine shot is a part of a special drive that will continue for 75 days beginning Friday.

Under the special 75-day drive, all adults in the 18-59 age group will be vaccinated with the booster Covid-19 vaccine doses free of cost from July 15.

Under the special 75-day drive, all adults in the 18-59 age group will be vaccinated with the booster Covid-19 vaccine doses free of cost from July 15.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.