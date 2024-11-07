Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), presented the election manifesto 'Vachan Nama' ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections on November 20

With around a week remaining for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections on November 20, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, on Thursday, unveiled the manifesto ‘Vachan Nama’ for the polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 'Vachan Nama', the Shiv Sena(UBT) faction has assured free education for male students, stabilising prices of essential items and scrapping of the Dharavi redevelopment project, reported ANI. The manifesto was released by Uddhav Thackeray, and other senior leaders of his party.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, of which Udhhav Thackeray's Sena is a part, will also release its manifesto ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, said the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under CM Eknath Shinde's governance in Maharashtra, female students receive free education at the state-run level, a move that has been seen as an effort to boost female literacy and empower women. Uddhav Thackeray assured, that if the MVA comes to power, the same benefit would be expanded to the male students in the state.

If elected, the MVA also plans to scrap cluster development of Koliwadas and Gaothans — urban villages that house Mumbai's indigenous communities, after taking the residents into confidence.