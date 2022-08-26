‘Freebies’ by political parties: Supreme Court refers the case to a three-judge bench1 min read . 11:04 AM IST
The Supreme Court on Friday said looking at the complexity of the freebies issue, the case is referred to a three-judge bench. The apex court in its observatioin said,"That there can be no denying that in an electoral democracy, the true power lies with the electorate and the electorate judges the parties and candidates."
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said it was argued before it that the 2013 judgement delivered by a two-judge bench of the apex court in the matter of S Subramaniam Balaji vs The Government of Tamil Nadu and others required reconsideration.
"Looking into the complexities of the issues involved and the prayer to overrule the judgement rendered by a two-judge bench of this court in Subramaniam Balaji, we direct listing of the set of petitions before a three-judge bench after obtaining the orders from the Chief Justice of India," the bench said.
The top court said these pleas would be listed after four weeks.
In the 2013 judgement, the apex court had noted that after examining and considering the parameters laid in section 123 of the Representation of People Act, it arrived at a conclusion that the promises in the election manifesto cannot be read into section 123 for declaring it to be a corrupt practice.
