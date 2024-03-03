Elected as the next prime minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif appealed to his country's parliament to pass a resolution on the 'freedom of Kashmiris and Palestianians' in his maiden speech. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, he, later made an embarrassing remark reflecting the dire financial situation of the cash-strapped country.

Sharif has been elected the next PM by the ruling coalition of the PML(N), PPP and other small outfits, who picked him as the prime minister unanimously in Pakistan's National Assembly.

On Sunday, Sharif called out the 'global silence' on the prevailing situation in Gaza, where thousands of citizens have died since October 7 in Israel's counterattack to Hamas' terror strike.

Mentioning his the controversial topic of Kashmir in his victory speech, he said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "Let's all come together...and the National Assembly should pass a resolution for the freedom of Kashmiris and Palestinians."

In the same speech, he claimed that the expenditure of the National Assembly is being met from borrowed money.

"All of these (expenses for running the House) are being met via loans over the last few years. This is the biggest challenge faced by the country today," he said. Apart from this, he also spoke on the crippling economy, Pakistan in facing.

Currently, Pakistan is in financial dire straits, where it doesn't not have the money to pay its fuel bills amid dwindling foreign reserves. Also, the people of are also facing severe inflation.

In 2023, the Pakistan administration managed to secure a 3 billion dollar loan arrangement from the IMF last year. However, it is still struggling to stabilise its economy.

However in January, jailed former prime minister Imran Khan asked the IMF to ensure that an audit of the disputed elections is carried out before any more bailout talks with the country.

With agency inputs.

