French Open 2024: Here’s how to watch on TV, betting odds and more you should know

PARIS (AP) — Catch up on the French Open with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about what happened at the clay-court Grand Slam tennis tournament, what the upcoming schedule is, how to watch, what the betting odds are and more: Who Is in the Men's Singles Final on Sunday?

No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will face No. 7 Alexander Zverev of Germany for the trophy. Play is scheduled to begin in Court Philippe Chatrier at 2:30 p.m. (1230 GMT; 8:30 a.m. EDT) on Sunday. The winner will be a first-time champion at Roland Garros. It is the first time since 2004 that the men's final at the French Open does not have at least one of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer. Alcaraz is 2-0 in Slam finals: He won the U.S. Open in 2022 and Wimbledon in 2023. Zverev's only other major final was four years ago at the U.S. Open, where he lost to Dominic Thiem after taking the first two sets. The singles final will be preceded in Chatrier by the women's doubles final at 11:30 a.m. (0930 GMT; 5:30 a.m. EDT). Coco Gauff, the 2023 U.S. Open singles champion, and Katerina Siniakova will face French Open singles runner-up Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani. What Happened on Saturday?

Iga Swiatek defeated Paolini 6-2, 6-1 in 1 hour, 8 minutes for a third consecutive championship at Roland Garros and fourth in five years. The 23-year-old from Poland got broken early to trail 2-1 but then won 10 games in a row. Swiatek stretched her French Open winning streak to 21 matches. She is the first woman with three trophies in a row in Paris since Justine Henin from 2005 to 2007. The 12th-seeded Paolini was playing in her first Slam final. In men's doubles, Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic won the title with a 7-5, 6-3 victory against Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. Tereza Valentova and Kaylan Bigun won the junior titles. Watch the French Open on TV

— In the U.S.: Tennis Channel, NBC, Peacock.

— Other countries are listed here. Betting Guide

For the men's final, Alcaraz is the favorite, listed as a -275 money-line pick against Zverev ( 225), according to BetMGM Sportsbook. The Schedule

— Sunday: Men’s Singles Final, Women's Doubles Final. Get Caught Up

What to read about the French Open:

— Analysis: No one knows what comes next for Rafael Nadal — not even Nadal Stats to Know

35-2 — Swiatek's career record at Roland Garros.

5-0 — Swiatek's record in Grand Slam finals.

22 — Number of Grand Slam singles titles for Diede de Groot in women's wheelchair tennis, a record. Words to Know

"This tournament has been pretty surreal with its beginning and with the second round, and then I was able to get my game better and better every match." — Swiatek, who saved a match point against Naomi Osaka in the second round.

“I think to play you here is the toughest challenge in this sport." — Paolini, congratulating Swiatek during the trophy ceremony.

