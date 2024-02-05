Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep gratitude for French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India. PM Modi was full of appreciation after the French President shared a glimpse of his recent trip to India.

Emmanuel Macron took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday to share his experience about his recent visit to India. He shared a video that gave a glimpse of his recent trip during the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi. The post read, “A look back at an exceptional trip in India." Also read: Republic Day 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron announces visa, classes for Indian students

President Emmanuel Macron noted France's desire for "more and more investments" in India in the video. Moreover, while praising India, he stated that the country is at the forefront of the world's transformation.

"We have got everything to say to a country like India, a democratic power, a demographic, economic, and technological as well, which is going to be front row at the world's transformation," he said in the video post. He added, “For us, having chai tea is a habit." Emmanuel Macron expressing his feelings said, "We were extremely honoured to be part of such an important and unique day. This is in our memories forever," reported ANI.

He highlighted the strong relationship between the two countries as he said, "We developed during the past few years a series of cooperations and partnerships in different sectors with your country. And clearly, we want to make more and more investments. Even if the relationship is very good, we can do much more. Everything's good so far," reported ANI. He also pointed that France was willing to attend to 30,000 students from India by 2030.