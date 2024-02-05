Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep gratitude for French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India. PM Modi was full of appreciation after the French President shared a glimpse of his recent trip to India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Emmanuel Macron took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday to share his experience about his recent visit to India. He shared a video that gave a glimpse of his recent trip during the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi. The post read, “A look back at an exceptional trip in India."

President Emmanuel Macron noted France's desire for "more and more investments" in India in the video. Moreover, while praising India, he stated that the country is at the forefront of the world's transformation.

Also read: 75th Republic Day: French President Emmanuel Macron to arrive in Jaipur today. 10 things to know "We have got everything to say to a country like India, a democratic power, a demographic, economic, and technological as well, which is going to be front row at the world's transformation," he said in the video post. He added, “For us, having chai tea is a habit." Emmanuel Macron expressing his feelings said, "We were extremely honoured to be part of such an important and unique day. This is in our memories forever," reported ANI.

Also read: French President Emmanuel Macron relishing Sufi music at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi | Watch video He highlighted the strong relationship between the two countries as he said, "We developed during the past few years a series of cooperations and partnerships in different sectors with your country. And clearly, we want to make more and more investments. Even if the relationship is very good, we can do much more. Everything's good so far," reported ANI. He also pointed that France was willing to attend to 30,000 students from India by 2030.

PM Modi in response appreciated French President and emphasised the honour of hosting him. PM Modi stated, "It was an honour to have you in India, President @EmmanuelMacron." While mentioning India-France friendship he said, "Your visit and participation in the Republic Day celebrations will surely boost India-France friendship."

The French President visited India as the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations on January 26 and was warmly greeted by President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi upon arrival at Kartavya Path. During the parade, French contingents marched alongside Indian forces.

(With inputs from ANI)

