French President Emmanuel Macron starts India visit with early morning run at Marine drive| Video

Before the official meetings, motorcades and packed schedules took over, French President Emmanuel Macron began his India visit with an unexpectedly quiet moment in Mumbai—by heading out for an early morning jog along the city’s iconic Marine Drive.

Just hours after landing in Mumbai early Tuesday, Macron slipped out of his hotel with minimal fuss, choosing to experience the city the way many Mumbaikars. Dressed in a simple navy blue athletic T-shirt, black shorts and running shoes, the French leader was seen jogging along the curved promenade as the Arabian Sea shimmered in the background.

Security personnel followed at a discreet distance, allowing the President to blend into the city’s morning rhythm. Regular walkers and joggers initially carried on with their routines before realising they were sharing the path with the head of a major world power. Videos and photos of the moment quickly surfaced online, triggering a wave of reactions from Indian social media users who described the sight as “surreal”, “refreshing” and “unexpectedly relatable”.

Marine Drive, often called the Queen’s Necklace, is known for its calm mornings and energetic evenings. For many Indian readers, Macron’s jog struck a chord as a reminder of how global leaders are increasingly choosing informal, human moments over tightly scripted public appearances—especially while visiting India.

Macron’s India visit begins President Macron arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday as part of his official India visit from 16 to 19 February. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with discussions expected to focus on strengthening the India–France strategic partnership.

At the Mumbai airport, Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron were received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.

Welcoming the French leader, Fadnavis posted on X: “Bienvenue à Mumbai! A very warm welcome to the President of France, H.E. Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron as they arrive in Mumbai! Maharashtra welcomes you! Wishing Hon President Macron and the entire French delegation a pleasant stay and a successful visit.”

Across Mumbai, posters and hoardings welcoming Macron were put up as the city marked the start of his visit.

Why this visit matters Political leaders also weighed in on the significance of Macron’s trip. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the visit comes at a crucial moment in India–France relations, which have steadily deepened over the past decade.

Speaking to ANI, she said, “India and France have a long-standing relationship that has deepened over time, driven by shared democratic values and a commitment to a rules-based order. Since 2014, the relationship has deepened through the purchase of defence equipment, and we hope it will continue to strengthen. He is visiting on the sidelines of the AI summit and will be equally involved; he'll address it as well. We welcome him to India and hope for a stronger relationship in the time ahead.”

