French President Emmanuel Macron visited Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in Delhi after attending Republic Day celebrations.

Emmanuel Macron was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other senior dignitaries. The two countries adopted a Roadmap on Defence Industrial Cooperation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with the visiting French President on January 25 and 26.

View Full Image France's President Emmanuel Macron can be seen immersed in the enchanting tunes of Sufi music at the Nizamuddin dargah in New Delhi on January 26. (AFP)

View Full Image French President Emmanuel Macron being greeted by Sufi lyricists Nizamuddin Dargah in New Delhi on Friday evening. (PTI)

President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet in honour of the chief guest where Emmanuel Macron expressed heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome extended to his delegation, at the outset of his address.

Emmanuel Macron in his address said, "It is with the most pleasure that we are here and to come back five years after our former state visit and five months after the success of your G20. We were extremely honoured to be part of such an important and unique day and to have our soldiers being alongside with you and being part of this exceptional moment. I think this is for everybody here in this delegation, in our memories forever," reported ANI.

President Droupadi Murmu while receiving the French President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan said the leaders of the two countries being guests of honour in each other's successive National Day parade and celebrations, is a historic moment, and “a symbol of the depth of our friendship and the strength of our partnership," reported PTI.

