French President, Emmanuel Macron on January 26, Friday visited the Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in south Delhi. This visit followed his participation as the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations at Delhi's Kartavya Path. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What and where is Nizamuddin Dargah? Sufi saint Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya's dargah is located in Delhi's Nizamuddin West area. The 700-year-old Sufi shrine is the mausoleum of the famous Sufi Nizamuddin Auliya and his disciple Amir Khusrau.

Also read: 75th Republic Day: French President Emmanuel Macron to arrive in Jaipur today. 10 things to know Reportedly, France' President Emmanuel Macron yesterday said, "Long live the friendship between France and India," reaffirming the longstanding friendship between the two countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Republic Day 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron announces visa, classes for Indian students Emmanuel Macron's visit to Nizamuddin Dargah Emmanuel Macron can be seen as distinctly in the video draped in a sea green scarf while all the other members of his delegation don pink coloured scarf. He can be seen relishing Sufi music against the backdrop of instrumental melodies.

Emmanuel Macron visited the shrine at 9:45 pm and remained there for over half an hour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Emmanuel Macron was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other senior dignitaries. The two countries adopted a Roadmap on Defence Industrial Cooperation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with the visiting French President on January 25 and 26.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

France's President Emmanuel Macron can be seen immersed in the enchanting tunes of Sufi music at the Nizamuddin dargah in New Delhi on January 26.

French President Emmanuel Macron being greeted by Sufi lyricists Nizamuddin Dargah in New Delhi on Friday evening.

President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet in honour of the chief guest where Emmanuel Macron expressed heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome extended to his delegation, at the outset of his address.

Emmanuel Macron in his address said, "It is with the most pleasure that we are here and to come back five years after our former state visit and five months after the success of your G20. We were extremely honoured to be part of such an important and unique day and to have our soldiers being alongside with you and being part of this exceptional moment. I think this is for everybody here in this delegation, in our memories forever," reported ANI.

Also read: Republic Day 2024: Here's how world is celebrating India's 75th R-Day | Watch President Droupadi Murmu while receiving the French President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan said the leaders of the two countries being guests of honour in each other's successive National Day parade and celebrations, is a historic moment, and “a symbol of the depth of our friendship and the strength of our partnership," reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!