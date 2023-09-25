French troops to withdraw from Niger by year-end says France’s President Emmanuel Macron1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron says French troops will withdraw from Niger by the end of the year, following demands from the junta after a coup.
President Emmanuel Macron said French troops will leave Niger by year’s end, bowing to the demands of a junta in the former colony after a coup that upended France’s strategy in Africa.
